2021 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 49

By Thomas Smith
Bleed Cubbie Blue
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m going to start today’s edition with a special personal update. I write this in the wee hours of the morning on Friday after a long, long day finalizing packing. This weekend, we load up the moving van and head for the Tampa area, after just shy of 47 years in Illinois, all but three of them spent in the Chicago area (while I was away at school in Champaign). I am leaving behind a lot of good memories, but I am very, very ready to start a new chapter. From your perspective as the reader, this serves as a heads up that one or more of the next several Heroes and Goats pieces could be truncated and/or late. I’m going to do my best to stay on schedule as time permits. I just can’t yet know what time will permit. In the long term, there should be no change though. I’ll continue to write from Florida and when free time allows, I’ll discover the joy that is trying to follow the Cubs from out of market.

