Things Movies Do That People Absolutely Hate
There are certain times in this chaotic life when you actually might find yourself thinking that you wish life were just a little bit like what it's portrayed as in the movies. Then, then there are other times where it's a very good thing that life doesn't compare to what it's depicted as in movies. It's probably a good thing that computers don't make a ton of bleep/blop/blip noises when we type on them. That might get just a tad bit irritating after awhile.cheezburger.com