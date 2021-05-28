3D Jelly Nails Will Be Taking Over Tips This Summer
Nail artists share how they achieve this whimsical, three-dimensional gel manicure look. When you follow nail artists from all around the world on Instagram, you start noticing common threads that circle the world. One, in particular, moved from Korea and Japan outward: 3D jelly nails. They're elevated, mesmerizing take on the colorfully transparent jelly nail trend of the past couple of years. Slowly but surely, 3D jelly nails are becoming more popular in America, thanks to the power of social media and talented nail artists, like Miki Higuchi, Nic Tran, and Fleury Rose.www.allure.com