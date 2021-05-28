Cancel
New York City, NY

3D Jelly Nails Will Be Taking Over Tips This Summer

By Devon Abelma n
Allure
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNail artists share how they achieve this whimsical, three-dimensional gel manicure look. When you follow nail artists from all around the world on Instagram, you start noticing common threads that circle the world. One, in particular, moved from Korea and Japan outward: 3D jelly nails. They're elevated, mesmerizing take on the colorfully transparent jelly nail trend of the past couple of years. Slowly but surely, 3D jelly nails are becoming more popular in America, thanks to the power of social media and talented nail artists, like Miki Higuchi, Nic Tran, and Fleury Rose.

www.allure.com
