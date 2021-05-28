3D Jelly Nails Will Be Taking Over Tips This Summer

You heard it here first: the best press-on nails are changing the beauty game. In the same way that the COVID-19 pandemic made us rethink the way we work (#WFH for the win), socialise (friendship has never been more important), and work out (who needs a gym?), it also forced us to find other ways to keep up with our beauty regime while salons were closed. If you’re anything like us, we learnt how to cut our own hair, how to thread our own eyebrows, and even how to use home hair-dye kits without emerging like Lady Gaga during her green hair phase.