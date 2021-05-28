On TV this weekend: The Masked Dancer comes to ITV and Call the Midwife celebrates its 10-year anniversary
A perhaps inevitable spin-off from The Masked Singer, this began life as a spoof on The Ellen DeGeneres Show before going to series on Fox in the US. Trying to guess the true identities of dancers dressed as such outlandish characters as Carwash, Beetroot, Rubber Chicken and Llama are Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross, with Strictly judge Oti Mabuse taking the place of Rita Ora.inews.co.uk