On TV this weekend: The Masked Dancer comes to ITV and Call the Midwife celebrates its 10-year anniversary

Is Call the Midwife new tonight on BBC One? If you are here wondering about that, allow us to help!. Unfortunately, we don’t have good news for you if you are hoping that there is an episode airing tonight. There is no episode of the drama tonight and instead, we’re stuck waiting for a little while to learn more about what’s next. How long? The earliest the show will be back is on Christmas Day with the annual special and then after that, more episodes could be surfacing in early 2022. There’s no premiere date as of yet, not that anyone should be surprised about that. It takes time to perfect these stories!