The right snacks at bedtime help athletes recover and also perform at their best the next day. It mentally recharges you for the next day, rests your heart and rebuilds damaged muscles to prime you for another day of training. Sleep is also a time of fasting. If you eat dinner early and don’t snack before bed, you may go 12 hours or longer without fuel. The longer you go without food, the more likely your body will be to deplete stored muscle glycogen (carbohydrate energy) and turn to muscle protein to keep you going throughout the night.