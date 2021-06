Sunfest is back, and for those who have longed for a sense of normalcy after more than a year of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, this seems to be a good reason to celebrate. The seventh annual free, SunFest Youth Music Festival will be held at Riverside Park in Salida. The event is scheduled for May 27 and 28. This will be the first concert of the 2021 summer season in the Rotary Amphitheater and it celebrates the beginning of the school summer break.