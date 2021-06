Now that we’ve made it to summer time, we’re already looking ahead to Halloween!. Disney has already started announcing all the details on the new upcoming version of their annual Halloween Party as the BOO Bash arrives in Disney World this year! Since Disney will still be following health and safety protocols, there will be some key differences between its previous Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and the BOO Bash. While some of these changes will include the entertainment, length of the party, and more, the price tag for the updated event is a LOT steeper than you might expect.