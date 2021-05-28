Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Kinetic Sculpture in Place Gears up this Saturday

By Kali Cozyris
North Coast Journal
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re getting closer to the day we can all cram onto the plaza for Memorial Day weekend glory. But this year, we celebrate the spirit of Kinetics while staying safe at home. Grab your favorite beverage and tune in for Kinetic Sculpture in Place, happening Saturday, May 29 at noon on the Kinetic Universe YouTube channel. Teams are there in all their glory, sharing videos of Kinetic challenges. Find them at YouTube.com, channel Kinetic GC.

www.northcoastjournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gears#Kinetics#Memorial Day Weekend#Kinetic Sculpture#Channel Kinetic Gc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Sculpture
Related
Bend, ORClimbing

Gear Up for a Day of Climbing at Smith Rock

Smith Rock is affectionately known as the birthplace of American Sport Climbing. The iconic cliffs rise out of the desert landscape of Central Oregon and are home to over 1,000 bolted routes, including recognizable lines like Money Space (5.11b). Don’t let it’s notoriety intimidate you though: Smith has routes for every ability level with ultra-classics ranging from 5.6 to 5.14. The best part? All these routes live within only 650 acres of park, meaning there is almost no approach to worry about.
Burt, IAAlgona Upper Des Moines

Burt Days gearing up for July 11

BURT—The first Burt Days was organized in 1978 in an effort to start raising money for Burt’s centennial celebration in 1981. This year, the Burt Summer Celebration festivities will be held on Saturday, July 11, starting at 12 p.m. with the bags tournament. See the full report in the June...
Palm Beach County, FLfloridaweekly.com

Shakespeare gears up for 31st fest

It’s time to brush up your Shakespeare. Prepare to be inspired by the Bard next month as the Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival marks 31 years of Shakespeare by the Sea, with live performances of William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”. The Shakespeare by the Sea production will once more take...
Orford, NHWCAX

NH girls camp gears up for summertime ‘magic’

ORFORD, N.H. (WCAX) - The pandemic canceled many activities in 2020, including summer camps. But now the fun is returning to camps across the region. It was almost a year ago to the day that we visited Camp Merriwood in Orford, New Hampshire, after the owners announced they would not be opening camp for the first time ever. Now, a year later, as we all continue to come back from COVID, camp will once again be in session. “The magic is through the roof, Adam. We are so excited. The magic is bursting,” said Susan Miller Hild with Camp Merriwood.
Walla Walla County, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Gear kids up for summer at bike clinic Saturday

The warmer weather is sure to bring out young bicyclists. To that end, the Walla Walla County Traffic Safety Coalition and Children’s Home Society are sponsoring a Jump into Summer with Safety bike for kids event. From 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19, there will be activities for the family, with...
Egg Harbor, WIDoor County Pulse

Metal Sculptures Hoisted into Place at Kress Pavilion

The works of Richard Edelman will be on display for a year. Two truckloads of art sculptures – some abstract, others not at all – arrived in Egg Harbor last week and will remain on public display for the next year in the form of a free exhibition inside and outside the village’s Donald and Carol Kress Pavilion.
Hague, NYsuncommunitynews.com

Hague gears up July 3 beach celebration

HAGUE | With live music, fireworks, food and more, the annual Town of Hague Independence Day Celebration July 3 promises to be a fun time for all ages. The celebration will take place at the Town of Hague Beach and Park with live music starting at 6 p.m. featuring local band favorite, Bark Eater.
Stonewall, TXFredericksburg Standard

Stonewall gearing up for 60th Peach JAMboree

Five girls vying for the chance to become the 60th Peach JAMboree Queen. The 60th annual Stonewall Peach JAMboree and Rodeo will be held Thursday through Saturday, June 17-19. Sponsored by the Stonewall Chamber of Commerce, the annual event features a variety of activities. One of the highlights is the...
Freeman, SDYankton Daily Press

Freeman Museum Gears Up For Summer Events

FREEMAN — Heritage Hall Museum & Archives has a number of special activities on tap for the months of June and July. One is a special Father’s Day promotion; all fathers will be admitted free the weekend of June 19-20. The museum is open 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays during the summer.
Waynesville, NCbiltmorebeacon.com

Countdown to Folkmoot: Festival gearing up for cultural celebration

Forty-odd days and counting to Folkmoot 2021. Are you ready?. One man who is supercharged about the challenge he finds himself in and eager to introduce festival die-hards to a new performance philosophy when Folkmoot 2021 takes over its Haywood County home site, July 22-25, is the organization’s new Executive Director Glenn Fields.
Watsontown, PAMilton Daily Standard

Watsontown gearing up for car show

WATSONTOWN — The annual Watsontown Car, Truck and Motorcycle show, as part of the Watsontown Fourth of July Celebration, will be featured Saturday, July 3, in the Watsontown Community Park. The festival will once again will feature antique and specialty vehicles. The entrance to the park is at the corner...
Clovis, NMEastern New Mexico News

Gearheads gearing up

CLOVIS - Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, last summer was a mulligan for pretty much any social event. This year is about recovery, and Draggin' Main is no exception. After the pandemic wiped out all but an informal gathering last summer, the event celebrating Clovis' car culture is back again. The music festival that normally accompanies Draggin' Main was pushed back for a second year due to various concerns, but festival committee chair Thom Moore anticipates a 2021 celebration will be a great bridge to the full slate in 2022 while being special in its own way.
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

Farm Power of the Past gears up for reunion

GREENVILLE — Greenville Farm Power of the Past directors and volunteers have finalized their plans for the 22nd Annual Reunion which will be held on the Darke County Fairgrounds from July 8 through 11. This year’s features are International Harvester, Sears Lawn and Garden Tractors, and Hot Air Engines. Farm...
Lebanon, TNWSMV

Businesses gear up for crowds for NASCAR weekend

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - In Wilson County, this weekend's big race means big business for local restaurants around the Nashville Superspeedway. On Tuesday, they were gearing up for the big crowds expected for the three races. At Ziggy's Pizza and Sandwich Shop on Stewarts Ferry Pike in Gladeville, they have...
Greenport, NYnorthforker.com

Shop Local: Gear up for a day at the beach

Sound, bay or ocean, there isn’t anything much better than a day by the East End shore. Before you head out, pick up all your essentials at One Love Beach in Greenport or onelovebeach.com. Sun Bum Sunscreen & Aloe Lotion. Don’t forget your beach bag’s most important item: skin protection....