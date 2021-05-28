Kinetic Sculpture in Place Gears up this Saturday

ORFORD, N.H. (WCAX) - The pandemic canceled many activities in 2020, including summer camps. But now the fun is returning to camps across the region. It was almost a year ago to the day that we visited Camp Merriwood in Orford, New Hampshire, after the owners announced they would not be opening camp for the first time ever. Now, a year later, as we all continue to come back from COVID, camp will once again be in session. “The magic is through the roof, Adam. We are so excited. The magic is bursting,” said Susan Miller Hild with Camp Merriwood.