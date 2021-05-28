Kinetic Sculpture in Place Gears up this Saturday
We’re getting closer to the day we can all cram onto the plaza for Memorial Day weekend glory. But this year, we celebrate the spirit of Kinetics while staying safe at home. Grab your favorite beverage and tune in for Kinetic Sculpture in Place, happening Saturday, May 29 at noon on the Kinetic Universe YouTube channel. Teams are there in all their glory, sharing videos of Kinetic challenges. Find them at YouTube.com, channel Kinetic GC.www.northcoastjournal.com