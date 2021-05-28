Cancel
Just 25 Photos of the Royal Family with Cakes

Cover picture for the articleEveryone loves a slice of cake, and the British royals are no exception. Between their many elaborate events, dinners, and, of course, weddings, there are plenty of opportunities for cake-eating. Naturally, they have their favorites—Queen Elizabeth is a longtime fan of the Chocolate Biscuit Cake, bringing it with her when she travels. Even Queen Victoria had a piece of sponge cake every day with her afternoon tea. No matter which royal family member, a slice of this delicious dessert tends to spark joy. Below, find 25 delightful photos of British royals with cake—but beware, sugar cravings may occur.

