Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Wagner: She will be the heartbeat

By Bladen Journal
Posted by 
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4At8Cg_0aEXBFPS00

When I say that I am writing this column from a desert place, please understand that I am literally writing this column from a desert place.

Many times we use that phrase metaphorically, but in this case, I am literally staring out the window at the New Mexico desert as I type these words. My wife and daughters and I are nearing the end of a 10-day mission trip that included a foray down into Mexico itself as well. Missionary Steven Sykes, whom our church has supported for many years, has started two works in New Mexico, and is currently doing a great work in the town of Deming, a city steeped both in great need and great beauty.

Our trip out here took us through North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi — where, thank you Ray Stevens, we could not resist stopping in Pascagoula for a bit — Louisiana, Texas — if you are ever there, find a Buc-ees station to stop at; trust me on this one — and then New Mexico.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, which brother Sykes founded and is pastoring, is flourishing in this desert; God has abundantly blessed the work.

As a life-long rock hound, I have been thrilled to go out on some private property here and find arrowheads and shards of pottery, pieces of lovely orange carnelian, and many other specimens. We have gotten to see and trek through The City of Rocks, one of the most amazing places I have ever beheld, and we have eaten some of the world-famous Hatch green chili peppers. The Blake’s Lottaburger is a must-try when you are here, as is the Si Senor restaurant.

And shame on you if you miss the breathtaking Deming Museum.

But for all of those great experiences, it was something much smaller that has been the highlight of the trip for me thus far.

There is a two-hour time difference between New Mexico and North Carolina. And thus it was that right at 9 in the morning here, 11 in the morning back home, Dana’s phone rang with the now-familiar church Ring doorbell cam tone. Every Sunday morning a couple of awesome young boys in the church have gotten into the habit of ringing it to see if my wife will answer them from the office.

When it rang this morning I heard my wife say “Hellooooo!” and then I heard both of the boys begin to excitedly talk back to her. “You answered! We didn’t know if you would answer from out there!”

That began a cool conversation where she reminded them to go to the bathroom before church, behave in service, not to be up running around, etc. From 1,800 miles away these kids pushed a button to talk to the pastor’s wife, and she loved on them from half a continent away.

I write often to pastors. But, fellas, feel free to take a backseat for a moment here.

To you pastors’ wives out there, and to you who perhaps do not appreciate them as fully as you should, please allow me to say a few words.

Pastors’ wives have a task that is, in some ways, harder than that of the pastor himself. The pastor has a pulpit to speak from for two or three hours each week. He can (hopefully in a godly, Spirit-filled manner) get things off of his chest. But his wife has no such luxury. She likely puts as much time and effort into the work as he does, yet he gets all of the notice. But without that dear lady behind him, woe to any man who tries to do the work of ministry.

Ma’am, what you do is vital, essential, and meaningful. You may not deliver a message, but you will be the one whose “button” people of all ages push to try and speak to. And your words can thrill the heart of a child, cheer the heart of the sad, warn the heart of the unruly, and call the heart of the drifting. You can keep your husband out of the dumps. You can be the model that young wives look to, many of whom may not have had any other safe model in life. You can be the tender shoulder that people cry on when the pastor, so often dressed in “the whole armor of God” is a good warrior, but not much of a comforter.

If you have a good pastor’s wife, thank God for her. Love her. Love on her children. Defend her. She will be the heartbeat when a pastor is all backbone, she will be the voice of moderation when the pastor is all John the Baptist and no John the Beloved. She will be the one that little children call from half a continent away.

Proverbs 18:22 says, “Whoso findeth a wife findeth a good thing, and obtaineth favour of the Lord.”

Thinking on my “good thing,” I am convinced that, like a flower blooming in the desert, there will never be anyone quite like her.

Bo Wagner is pastor of the Cornerstone Baptist Church of Mooresboro, a widely traveled evangelist and the author of several books. His website is wordofhismouth.com. Email him a 2knowhim@cbc-web.org.

Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

338
Followers
571
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
North Carolina State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Stevens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Service#Si Senor#Obtaineth#Wordofhismouth Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
MinoritiesPosted by
Bladen Journal

Wagner: Seeing each other as brothers, not as races

While the thoughts of most of the nation were on Memorial Day, a different type of thought process was playing out in Tulsa, Oklahoma, over the same weekend as armed black nationalist militia groups descended on the area. “The struggle for Reparations must be escalated,” a news release from organizers...
Texas Statefreerepublic.com

Paxton Smith vs. the Texas Heartbeat Law

Earlier this month, Texas teen Paxton Smith surprised the audience at her high school graduation and used her valedictory speech to criticize the state of Texas for protecting preborn children from abortion violence through the passage of the Texas Heartbeat Law. While no state has yet enacted protections for babies from the moment of conception, the Texas law is among the earliest protections nationwide, banning abortion violence on prenatal children whose heartbeats can be detected, three to four weeks after fertilization.
Jobsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Bo Wagner: It’s time to get to work

If records from the world in general and America, in particular, survive a few more generations, I rather suspect that one item of interest will generate a lot of buzz amongst those future historians:. Why were people paid more to stay home than to go to work?. Mind you, thanks...
Texas StateHerald Tribune

Manatee County to explore local abortion regulations similar to Texas Heartbeat Act

Manatee County commissioners are exploring options for creating local abortion restrictions similar to the Heartbeat Act that passed in Texas in May. Near the close of Tuesday’s meeting, Commissioner James Satcher made two proposals for local pro-life initiatives. One would seek to restrict abortions in Manatee County, while the second would create an incentive for women served through the county's crisis pregnancy program to give birth.
ReligionPosted by
Bladen Journal

Wagner: America has a character problem

If records from the world in general and America, in particular, survive a few more generations, I rather suspect that one item of interest will generate a lot of buzz amongst those future historians: Why were people paid more to stay home than to go to work?. Mind you, thanks...
Trempealeau County, WIWEAU-TV 13

WAGNER TAILS: Link and Duke

--- I hope you’re all ears to hear about this next adoptable dog. Duke is available for adoption from the Dunn County Humane Society, and it’s not his first experience at a shelter. He’s only about a year old, and he’s already moved around six times from shelter to shelter,...
Omaha, NEunomaha.edu

Access the Experts: Jamie Wagner

In this installment, Wagner answers: “What does the new monthly child tax credit mean for my family?”. Assistant Professor of Economics Jamie Wagner, Ph.D., answers the question: “What does the new monthly child tax credit mean for my family?”. About Wagner. Wagner is a financial literacy expert who serves as...
Religionfpcbonita.org

Billy Graham: The Man I Knew

By Greg Laurie >> Pastor Greg Laurie offers the intimate perspective of a disciple towards his beloved mentor, Billy Graham. As a strapping North Carolina farm boy, Graham surrendered his life to Jesus at a camp meeting led by a blustery itinerant preacher, but he never lost the mischievous twinkle in his eye or his fun-loving air. Lesser-known are his struggles, such as a broken heart before he met the love of his life and a crisis of faith from which he emerged stronger than ever. This is a vivid portrait of one of history’s most remarkable Christian lives.
SocietyFOX 28 Spokane

Family members, volunteers continue looking for Leo Wagner

GLACIER COUNTY, Mont. – After looking for Arden Pepion Saturday, volunteers continued the search for 26-year-old Leo Wagner, who went missing near Saint Mary Lake well over a month ago. Leo’s Brother Billy tells Montana Right Now he’s been searching for him since day one, heading up to Big Nose...
Madison, FLecbpublishing.com

Southern Gospel concerts return to Madison

The Old Paths Quartet will be in Madison on July 2. The Old Paths Quartet will be returning to Madison on Friday, July 2, at Ragans Family Campground in Madison. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Jessica Ratliff of Greenville will also be performing during the concert. A $5 donation is requested at the door, plus a free-will offering will be received.
Wagner, SDYankton Daily Press

Indigenous To Headline Inaugural Wagner Festival

WAGNER — A nationally-recognized band with its roots on the Yankton Sioux traditional homeland will perform Sunday as the final act for the first 605 Unity Jam at Wagner Lake. Indigenous will play the 8 p.m. finale for the jamboree of art and music designed to promote cultural and racial...
Jackson, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Erickson combines faith with volunteerism

Mary Erickson feels faith in everything she does. As the associate rector of St. John’s Episcopal Church, whether she is hiking with her family or pursuing her lifelong passion for volunteering, Erickson has found a way to merge Christianity’s teachings and everyday practices through her powerful Sunday sermons. Erickson is...
PoliticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

North Carolina governor grants pardon to ex-death row inmate

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper granted a pardon Wednesday to a man who was once on death row for a shopkeeper's slaying and spent more than 40 years in prison before he was released. Cooper's office announced the action in a news release on behalf of Charles...