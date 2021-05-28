Skin Check-In With Dr. Will: How to Get Rid Of Blackheads on Your Nose, According to Experts

Shutterstock; Courtesy of Dr. Will Kirby

Welcome to your skin check-in with Life & Style’s resident health and beauty expert, Dr. Will Kirby, a celebrity dermatologist and Chief Medical Officer of LaserAway. Every week, he’ll be spilling his candid thoughts and professional advice on all things skin, beauty and wellness as it relates to you — and your favorite stars.

Let’s face it, blackheads are disgusting! But before we can discuss how to treat blackheads, we need to know exactly what they are. Simply put, blackheads are a common form of acne. And while they look black or dark on the surface of the skin, they are actually yellowish in color.

These small bumps are clogged hair follicles and often are caused by excess oil production, skin cells that don’t shed fast enough. Blackheads commonly occur on the face, and specifically on the nose, but they can appear on almost any part of the body. Long gone are the days of the ineffective hash scrubs or unpredictable at-home extractions, so I reached out the best and brightest minds in aesthetics to best determine how to get rid of blackheads on the nose!

“I maintain my blackhead-free, gorgeous pores by using the new Alpharet Clearing Serum,” shouts skincare super freak Adeena Fried. “It’s a retinoid-based serum designed for those of us who might be prone to blackheads. I found that this product helped me avoid the “maskne” that plagued so many people this past year!”

“My go-to way to clear out blackheads on the nose is a HydraFacial, which uses gentle suction to clean out those clogged pores, while infusing the skin with a customized cocktail of hydration,” says Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson. “It’s important to not over dry your skin, as that can signal your body to produce even more oil and can cause even more breakouts.”

“Blackheads on the nose respond surprisingly well to pore strips,” says dermatologist Dr. Amy Spizuoco. “After a warm shower, apply a Biore strip, let it air dry and gently peel it off. You’ll be shocked how much disgusting — yet, fun and fascinating — gunk comes out!”

“Products can manage blackheads considerably but facials can absolutely minimize the appearance of blackheads on the nose and the best types of facials are laser facials!” exclaims aesthetic registered nurse and national director of clinician education Jessica Graybill. “To take your skin game to the next level, consider an energy-based treatment like The Fire + Ice laser facial. They are designed to help to decrease inflammation of problematic blemish-prone skin and decrease oil production. So, when used consistently, it can significantly reduce the incidence of clogged pores and blackheads on the nose!”

“Prevention is key!” exclaims skin expert Camille Morgan. “So, invest in a good retinol serum. Retinol can help speed up the rate of our cellular renewal process — a.k.a. the rate at which the skin turns over — thus reducing the cells that can clog pores and cause blackheads on the nose. LaserAway Beauty’s My Hero also contains AHA’s (glycolic and lactic acid), these partners in crime will be a magic eraser for blackheads, as AHA’s can also help to dissolve excess oil and pore-clogging skin cells gently and effectively!”

“For blackheads on the nose, I recommend a topical retinoid such as over-the-counter Differin gel,” explains dermatologist Dr. Angie Koriakos. “This helps to smooth out the skin and bring those stubborn blackheads to the surface. Start with a small pea sized amount to the entire face — just twice a week at night — and increase as tolerated. Remember, a little goes a long way!”