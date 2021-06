Final Fantasy VII Remake is a fantastic-looking game no matter how you play it, but PS5 really does take it to the next level. Cloud’s impossibly spiky hair has never looked sharper atop his head; the glimmer of his giant buster sword catches your eye as he moves from left to right. If you’ve already played Final Fantasy VII Remake on PS4, there are now more detailed textures and you’ll undoubtedly spot things you won’t have noticed before. And if you’re new to the game, then let’s just say you’re in for a treat.