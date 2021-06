Naomi Osaka has broken her own record for money earned by a sportswoman over the period of 12 months, according to Forbes.The publication reports the tennis star has earned $60 million over the past year, $55m of that being from endorsements, up from the $37m record she set last year.This remarkable feat by the 23-year-old has earned her a 12th place spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s 50 highest-paid athletes.She beat out Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams, who are 46th and 28th respectively, and drew with golf legend Tiger Woods.The news broke just days after the star withdrew from...