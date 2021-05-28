Nomad’s Base Station Pro is back down to its lowest price this weekend
Memorial Day is Monday, May 31st, but many of the best deals are already kicking off. Stay tuned for an upcoming post that’ll show you everything that’s worth checking out on sale, whether you’re interesting in headphones, TVs, video games, or something else. Also, it’s worth keeping in mind that Amazon Prime Day appears to be coming soon, according to Bloomberg. This hasn’t been confirmed yet by Amazon, but if you’re a Prime member, maybe go ahead and mark June 21st and June 22nd in your calendar. Until then, we’ve got some great deals highlighted below.www.theverge.com