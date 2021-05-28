Cancel
Nomad’s Base Station Pro is back down to its lowest price this weekend

By Cameron Faulkner
The Verge
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day is Monday, May 31st, but many of the best deals are already kicking off. Stay tuned for an upcoming post that’ll show you everything that’s worth checking out on sale, whether you’re interesting in headphones, TVs, video games, or something else. Also, it’s worth keeping in mind that Amazon Prime Day appears to be coming soon, according to Bloomberg. This hasn’t been confirmed yet by Amazon, but if you’re a Prime member, maybe go ahead and mark June 21st and June 22nd in your calendar. Until then, we’ve got some great deals highlighted below.

www.theverge.com
Electronicsxda-developers

Apple is working on a new pair of wireless earbuds called Beats Studio Buds

Apple’s go-to wireless earbuds are part of the AirPods lineup, which is comprised of the regular AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and we even recently got full-fledged wireless headphones in the form of the AirPods Max. But AirPods are not Apple’s only audio venture. They also own the Beats brand, first founded by Dr. Dre, and have released many Apple-centric products since their 2014 acquisition. They often feature similar hardware to AirPods, including Apple’s W1 and H1 chipsets, and work pretty well on iOS devices as a result. New Beats true wireless earbuds, seemingly called Beats Studio Buds, are coming soon if images found in the tvOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6 betas are anything to go by.
Electronicspocketnow.com

This is why AirPods Max and Pro won’t support Apple Music lossless audio

Earlier today, Apple announced that Apple Music is marrying Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos for its entire catalog of audio content. In addition to it, over 75 million songs will be available to stream in lossless quality. But as soon as the announcement was made, an online debate and lots of confusion around audio codecs emerged, whether Bluetooth transmission can handle a bitrate high enough to support truly ‘lossless music’ and what devices actually support this experience. Well, Apple has confirmed that lossless audio streaming is not supported on any AirPods model. Not even the $549 AirPods Max.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Grab the Nintendo Switch Lite for its lowest price yet

Nintendo Switch deals rarely offer straight price cuts on the consoles themselves, but over the past few months the Switch Lite has been seeing a strong supply of consistent discounts. However, today's offers from BT Shop are offering a return to some record low prices on both the Yellow and Coral Pink colours.
Technologyacquiremag.com

Nomad updates its iPhone 12 Rugged Case with Moment lens compatibility

Nomad has launched a new version of its Rugged Case for the iPhone 12 with compatibility for Moment's M-series Lenses. The cases are available for all iPhones and feature Horween leather construction combined with a high-grade polycarbonate body for drop protection at any angle. When you want to enhance the built-in camera system, Moment's lenses instantly snap right into the case and you've also got an integrated neodymium magnet array for MagSafe compatibility.
ElectronicsTom's Guide

Apple's AirPods Max just hit their lowest price of 2021

Generally speaking, it's very easy to find AirPods deals on any given day of the week. However, deals on Apple's premium AirPods Max have been almost non-existent. But now that Amazon is ramping up to Prime Day, we're seeing one of the best early Prime Day deals of all time.
ComputersPosted by
Android Police

The small-but-mighty M1 Mac Mini is at its lowest price yet on Amazon

There's been a lot of buzz this year about Apple's fancy new M1-powered iPads and iMacs, but the chip isn't actually new. It debuted in a handful of devices last year, including the delightfully compact Mac Mini. That means Apple's li'lest desktop packs quite a punch for its size — and you can scoop one up for $70 off its normal going price on Amazon right now.
ElectronicsGamespot

Elgato's Cam Link 4K Is Down To Its Lowest Price Ever Today

If you've been looking for a way to upgrade your streaming setup with a proper DSLR or mirrorless camera, you're going to need a way to capture its video output. Elgato, makers of pretty much anything you'd need for streaming, offer the excellent Elgato Cam Link 4K for this very purpose, letting you capture a crisp 4K stream from your camera to use in OBS, Streamlabs, or just a Zoom call where you need to look extra fancy. Better yet, you can grab one or its lowest price ever on Amazon today.
ElectronicsTechRadar

Snap up the Arlo Video Doorbell for its (almost) lowest price

The best video doorbells ensure you never miss a delivery by alerting you when someone’s at your threshold and even letting you converse with them through your smartphone, but they can be a pricey purchase so a good video doorbell deal is always welcome. In the US, Amazon has slashed...
ElectronicsTechRadar

Grab this Eufy robot vacuum for its lowest price ever

The best robot vacuums make cleaning your floors the easiest of chores by making their way around your home, collecting any dust, pet hair and other debris from your floors while you put your feet up. However, they can be a costly purchase, so a good robot vacuum deal is always welcome.
Electronicsava360.com

The Apple Watch Series 6 is down to its lowest price yet today

Today’s Dealmaster is headlined by the biggest discount we’ve tracked for the Apple Watch Series 6, as the “Product (Red)” 40 mm version of Apple’s latest high-end smartwatch is currently down to $320 at Amazon. You should see the full discount at checkout. This deal is $79 off Apple’s MSRP and about $30 off the typical street price we’ve seen in recent months. The only catch is that it only applies to the red model, which may not suit everyone, though it’s at least possible to swap in another band down the road if needed.
Cell Phonesmusictech.net

Top-charting music app AudioStretch is on sale for $1.99, its lowest price ever

AudioStretch, the music transcription app and feature from BandLab, has climbed to the top of the Apple App Store charts, claiming the number one spot on the Paid Music Apps list. Additionally, the app is now on sale for $1.99, the lowest price it’s ever been, and has become a viral hit on TikTok as hundreds of thousands of users are liking and creating videos of the app being used as a meme-creating sensation.