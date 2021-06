It’s not every day you meet a private equity investor who bases all of his investment decisions on one question: “Is this person a happy warrior?”. But Mitch Baruchowitz says people who are passionate about the work they do, who can articulate their point of view, who are respectful and self-aware, are the kind of people he wants to invest in. Having spent the majority of his career working in investment banking and law, he entered the cannabis space nine years ago.