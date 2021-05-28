Hibbett Sports Inc. (HIBB) stock soars during pre-market given the Q1 financial results

Analysts expect LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. LPL Financial reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.