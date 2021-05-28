Hibbett Sports Inc. (HIBB) stock soars during pre-market given the Q1 financial results
Hibbett Sports Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) stock gained by 3.18% at last close while the HIBB stock price kept rising in the pre-market session as well, by 7.71%. Hibbett is a large athletic-inspired fashion retailer based in Birmingham, Alabama, with 1,071 Hibbett Sports and City Gear specialized locations throughout 35 states. Hibbett has a long history of offering accessible locations, individualized customer service, and exclusive footwear, apparel, and equipment from major brands such as Nike, Jordan, and Adidas.marketglobalist.com