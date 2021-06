Vanderbilt Health Projected Lineup: Nashville, Carolina Begin First-Ever Playoff Series with Two Games at PNC Arena. The Stanley Cup Playoffs have returned. A week after they faced off twice to conclude the regular season, the Preds and Hurricanes will clash in a playoff series for the first time. Nashville won the seventh and eighth meetings of the season, after falling to Carolina in the first six matchups. Games 1 (tonight at 7 p.m. CT) and 2 will be at PNC Arena, before the series shifts to Nashville and Bridgestone Arena for Games 3 and 4.