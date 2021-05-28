Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) stock soars during pre-market session. Here’s what’s happening?

Brokerages forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Alphatec reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.