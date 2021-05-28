Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) stock soars during pre-market session. Here’s what’s happening?
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NASDAQ: EBS) stock gained by 0.61% at last close while the EBS stock price continued to rise by 5.54% in the pre-market trading session. Emergent BioSolutions, based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is an international speciality biopharmaceutical firm. It creates vaccinations and antibody therapies for infectious illnesses and opioid overdoses, as well as biodefense medical equipment.marketglobalist.com