Rupert Evans Joins ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 as the Bridgerton Siblings’ Father

Phoebe Dynevor is opening up about what to expect from the second season of Bridgerton as she transitions from leading lady to supporting star. Speaking to The Wrap, Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton in the popular Netflix series, shared her insights on where the show is heading now that focus shifts from her character’s romance with Regé-Jean Page‘s Simon Basset (who will not be returning at all for Season 2). “It’s definitely different,” she said. “And I’ve said it before, but I think the fans who have read the books and know the books are aware that every season will focus on a different sibling’s journey.”