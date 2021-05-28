Rupert Evans Joins ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 as the Bridgerton Siblings’ Father
“Bridgerton” has cast “Man in the High Castle” alum Rupert Evans as Edmund Bridgerton, Netflix announced Friday. Edmund is the late father to the eight Bridgerton siblings at the center of the Shonda Rhimes-produced series. He is described as “a loving and devoted husband, whose true love match with Violet Bridgerton gave them eight perfect children,” according to Netflix. “He’s also an endlessly patient and kind father, who takes special pride in guiding his eldest son Anthony through life.”www.thewrap.com