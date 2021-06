Lionel Messi at Manchester City scares me. I’ll be honest. The Argentine has a strong claim to be the greatest player of all time. He is up there with the best marksmen, while also being one of the most inspired playmakers the game has ever seen. This season in La Liga, his ‘decline’ took the form of 30 goals and 11 assists. Why, then, would Liverpool possibly want to see him move to the newly-crowned Premier League champions?