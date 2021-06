Far Cry as a series has taken video game players through a number of insane worlds over the course of it's history, but one of the most insane was definitely the world of Blood Dragon, which was a spin-off of Far Cry 3 and focused on a synth-pop, neon world of the future. Now, during Geeked Week, Netflix has announced that the streaming service will be revisiting this world with a new anime series via Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, which will follow a new protagonist navigating this technologically advanced world spawned from Ubisoft's universe.