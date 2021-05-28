Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox On Deck Podcast: Ayo for Bello

By Rosgood15
Over the Monster
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are back for Episode 13 of the Red Sox On Deck Podcast, your go-to source for everything prospects on the Over the Monster Podcast Network. On this episode, Shelly and Bob open by discussing Franchy Cordero’s demotion. Who might get the call? Brandon Workman? Brandon Brennan? Colton Brewer? Jarren Duran??? Probably not, as we discussed the upcoming Olympic Qualifiers which Jarren Duran (USA), Triston Casas (USA), and Jeter Downs (Colombia) are heading to for a couple of weeks.

www.overthemonster.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Triston Casas
Person
Kumar Rocker
Person
Franchy Cordero
Person
Brandon Brennan
Person
Jack Leiter
Person
Brandon Workman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple A#Obp#K#Worcester#Mlb Mock Drafts#Google Podcast#Spotify
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
iTunes
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Will start Wednesday

Dalbec will return to the starting lineup Wednesday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Dalbec has taken a seat the last two games while Danny Santana started at first base against right-handed starters. He's batting .146 with one home run against righties compared to .314 with four homers against lefties. With Framber Valdez on the bump Wednesday, Dalbec will start at first base. Manager Alex Cora indicated he plans to start him again Thursday against right-hander Jake Odorizzi.
MLBlobbyobserver.org

Boston Red Sox: Back On Track

Back like they never left, the Red Sox are on a hot streak. Picking up where they left off from the 2018 World Series season, the Red Sox hold the fourth best record in the majors, trailing only the Rays, Dodgers, and Padres. These three teams, consisting of two 2020 World Series Contenders and the best team in 2021 are elite company. It’s safe to say the Red Sox are sitting pretty two months into the season.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Hitless in return

Dalbec went 0-for-3 in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Astros. Dalbec returned to the lineup against the left-handed Framber Valdez after two straight games against righties. He's 2-for-19 over the last seven games and faces diminishing playing time with the activation of Danny Santana, who's started at first base in three of the previous five games. Dalbec is expected to start Thursday, when right-hander Jake Odorizzi toes the rubber for Houston, per Ian Browne of MLB.com.
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox Monthly Review: Was May good to the Sox?

A month ago, I looked at the month of April for the Red Sox. That worked well, so we’re doing it again. In general, May was good to the Red Sox. They went 15-11 — a step back from their torrid April, but still good — and finished the month in second place in the AL East behind the red-hot Tampa Bay Rays.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Brandon Workman: Makes debut

Workman allowed one run on one hit and struck out two in the ninth inning during Thursday's 5-1 win over the Astros. Workman served up Yuli Gurriel's ninth-inning home run while making his season debut for Boston. He was set to exercise an opt-out clause in his contract, but the Red Sox purchased Workman's contract and placed him on the active roster. The 32-year-old Workman, who began his career in Boston, was once a key member of the Red Sox's bullpen. The Red Sox could use an additional consistent arm for late-inning work, but Workman is expected to serve in low-leverage roles for now, as he did Thursday.
MLBABC13 Houston

Richards, Red Sox to face Garcia, Astros

Boston Red Sox (32-21, second in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (29-24, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Richards (4-3, 3.83 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Astros: Luis Garcia (3-3, 2.94 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Boston will face off on...
MLBBoston Globe

Game 55: Red Sox at Astros lineups and notes

RED SOX (32-22): TBA. Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (6-0, 3.86 ERA) ASTROS (30-24): Altuve DH, Correa SS, Bregman 3B, Alvarez LF, Gurriel 1B, Tucker RF, Garcia 2B, Straw CF, Maldonado C. Pitching: LHP Framber Valdez (0-0, 2.25 ERA) Time: 8:10 p.m. TV, radio: NESN, ESPN, WEEI-FM 93.7. Red Sox vs....
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Astros look to take down Red Sox again

The Houston Astros entered the closing stretch of a difficult nine-game homestand on Monday and earned a runaway victory over the Boston Red Sox. They're hoping the win provides some propulsion. The Astros remain without three lineup mainstays in Michael Brantley (hamstring), Yuli Gurriel (finger) and Yordan Alvarez (wrist), and...
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox June Preview

The Red Sox came out of the gates firing on all cylinders in April, closing out the first month of the season in first place in the AL East. They are not there as we close the books on May and look ahead to June, though that is probably more to do with the Rays being out of their mind last month than anything they did. In all, they went 15-11 in May to push their overall record to 32-21. There were no perfect predictions from the comments of last month’s preview as the team played one game fewer than scheduled due to rain, but shoutouts are in order to CARedSoxFan and Free Pawtucket for being a half-game off, as well as to Jake Kostik and yours truly for the same reason.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Eovaldi scheduled to start for Red Sox at Yankees

Boston Red Sox (33-23, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (31-26, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (6-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Yankees: Michael King (0-2, 2.86 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: New York and Boston will play...
MLBOver the Monster

Game 54 Gamethread: Red Sox at Astros

The Red Sox are starting off a very big stretch in their schedule with this four-game set against the Astros, and the first game went about as poorly as possible. Now, they are looking to bounce back from a blowout loss to even up this series and get back in the win column. They’ll have Garrett Richards on the mound to try and do so, while Houston counters with Luis Garcia. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.
MLBworcdailynews.com

Astros Beat Red Sox 2-1

At Minute Maid Park in Houston, the Boston Red Sox played the Houston Astros Wednesday night. At the top of the first, to get the Red Sox on the board J.D. Martinez scored to make it a 1-0 Boston game. At the bottom of the first, Jose Altuve scored to...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Middle of Red Sox order struggling at the plate

The next hit recorded by the heart of the Red Sox order this week at Minute Maid Park will be the first. J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers entered Wednesday night’s matchup with the Astros a combined 0-for-22 through two games. Martinez and Bogaerts are in slumps that add up to 0-for-26. Devers has seen 35 pitches over two nights — all fastballs — and has been kept in check.
Baseballchatsports.com

Scattered post-Memorial Day Red Sox takes

About two months ago, the Red Sox fanbase was up in arms after a season-opening series sweep at the hands of the laughing stock of baseball, the Baltimore Orioles. It was then that I put a moratorium on TAKES until Memorial Day, an unofficial checkpoint in the baseball season where we stop shouting “small sample size!” and are forced to take a closer look at the scenarios playing out around the league. Now that Memorial Day has come and gone, it’s due time to unleash some hot takes.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Grant Gambrell: Shipped to Boston

Gambrell was traded to Boston on Friday as a player to be named later in the deal that sent Andrew Benintendi to the Royals, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports. Benintendi was moved to the Royals last offseason in a three-team trade that also involved the Mets, but there remained parts of the trade that had not been completed as of Friday. Gambrell will now head to the Red Sox organization after spending 2019 and the beginning of this season in the lower levels of the Royals' farm system.
MLBmsonewsports.com

Baseball Insider Podcast with Andy Carbone: Red Sox Lose 3 Straight – Play at Houston Today – Navigators Open Season on Friday

NORTH SHORE (Podcast) The Red Sox will wrap up their series in Houston this afternoon (2:10 p.m.) with the Astros after losing last night 2-1. Baseball Insider Andy Carbone checks in with the latest Red Sox team news and notes from around Major League Baseball. NESN tonight (On this Day in Red Sox History) will feature a 1995 Red Sox match-up against the Mariners featuring a big night from Mike Greenwell.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Sitting Thursday

Vazquez will sit Thursday against the Astros, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Vazquez has handled a very heavy workload behind the plate this season, with his 42 starts ranking second among all backstops. He'll get a rest during Thursday's afternoon contest, with Kevin Plawecki taking over in his absence.
MLBABC6.com

Red Sox Drop Second Straight In Houston Tuesday

HOUSTON (AP) – Luis Garcia threw a career-high seven innings, Jose Altuve homered and the Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 5-1 for their third straight victory. Garcia permitted one run and six hits, retiring 11 of 12 batters over one stretch. The right-hander struck out six and walked one in his fourth consecutive win. Altuve led off the first with his eighth homer, a drive to left-center against Garrett Richards. It was Altuve’s third leadoff homer this season.