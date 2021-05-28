Red Sox On Deck Podcast: Ayo for Bello
We are back for Episode 13 of the Red Sox On Deck Podcast, your go-to source for everything prospects on the Over the Monster Podcast Network. On this episode, Shelly and Bob open by discussing Franchy Cordero’s demotion. Who might get the call? Brandon Workman? Brandon Brennan? Colton Brewer? Jarren Duran??? Probably not, as we discussed the upcoming Olympic Qualifiers which Jarren Duran (USA), Triston Casas (USA), and Jeter Downs (Colombia) are heading to for a couple of weeks.www.overthemonster.com