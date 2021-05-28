What I Learned From a Month Spent Trying to Like Running

Jo Pavey, five-time Olympian and Saucony UK ambassador. At the start of my senior career, I wish I’d realised the importance of focussing on the most important components of training - for example intervals. Trying to cram everything into a schedule, particularly when you’re not yet conditioned to cope with it, can lead to injury. It also affects the quality of the important workouts and leads to less progress. After a promising start to my senior career, I tried to improve further too quickly, adding in too much strength and conditioning type work and higher mileage too soon. This resulted in a very long time off injured. A schedule should always relate to your current level of fitness and conditioning. Start with building up the important workouts first, then slowly introduce other components over time. Always listen to your body and modify your schedule when necessary, too.