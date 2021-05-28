What I Learned From a Month Spent Trying to Like Running
When I decided to spend a month trying to get myself to actually like running for the Lifehacker Fitness Challenge, I’ll admit that my expectations were low. And after my first run, they dropped even more than I thought possible. What followed over the next few weeks were a series of highs and lows, culminating in this conclusion: I don’t completely like running yet, but I can actually tolerate it now, and I think I’ll grow to like it more with time.lifehacker.com