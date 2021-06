We have all heard a musician’s horror story after being signed, whether that’s having records shelved, getting dropped, or the infamous prison of a 360 deal. But, undeniably, corporate backing has the potential to push your music and career to heights faster and further than many artists could ever reach independently. So what makes the crucial difference between a satisfied or frustrated relationship? What are the potholes to be wary of? How do you get the most out of your opportunities? In a 10-day short course at Harvard University, 29-year-old gifted and insightful Maryland rapper IDK shares a balancing pole for the tightrope, and gives Vogue a sneak peak into the course and some of its foundational lessons.