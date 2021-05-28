Cancel
Juventus reappoint Massimiliano Allegri as manager after sacking Andrea Pirlo

By Will Magee
inews.co.uk
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuventus have reappointed Massimiliano Allegri as manager, having sacked Andrea Pirlo after only one season in charge. It has been a disappointing campaign for the Bianconeri, who failed to win Serie A for the first time since 2011. While Pirlo did manage to nab fourth place on the final day of the season at the expense of Napoli, securing Champions League football next term, it was touch-and-go as to whether Juve would end up in the Europa League.

inews.co.uk
