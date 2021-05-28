Cancel
Switch to right tackle no simple task for Sewell: "Whole different feel"

By Will Burchfield
97.1 The Ticket
 19 days ago
Sewell is up for this. He was already training at right tackle ahead of the draft in the event he went to a team like Detroit with an established left tackle.

All the latest sports news from Detroit, including the Lions, Pistons and more.

Penei Sewell
