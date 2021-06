Armed police fired 20 bullets and a Taser at Usman Khan, the Fishmongers’ Hall terrorist, before he eventually died following his bloody rampage that killed two people.The 28-year-old jihadi’s inquest heard that he was initially shot twice at close range after shouting that he had a bomb.After that he lay prone on the ground on London Bridge for just under 10 minutes, before starting to get up.During the 13 seconds he was sat up, a further nine shots were fired at him.Khan, from Stafford, was later seen moving his knee off the ground, and also his left arm. Body-worn camera...