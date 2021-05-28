Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Party of 4? Your trail is ready; Busy parks try reservations

By Associated Press
WCAX
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. HUBERTS, N.Y. (AP) - Hikers catching the view from Indian Head in the Adirondacks come with packs, water, good boots, and a new must-have item: advanced reservations. The free reservation system went online recently to manage the fast-growing number of visitors to the privately-owned Adirondack Mountain Reserve. Similar systems are in place this summer season for outdoor attractions from Maui to Maine, typically in response to the pandemic or to crowds that were surging even before COVID-19 lockdowns inspired more wilderness visits.

www.wcax.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Spot#Party Of 4#Huberts#Ap#Indian#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Harris's border trip leaves questions unanswered

Vice President Harris heads to the border on Friday, finally answering persistent demands that she should do so — but likely not quieting her critics. Harris will go to El Paso, Texas, where she will be accompanied by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas . It will be her first trip to the border since taking office.