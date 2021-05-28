Cancel
Florida State

Notoriously abusive Florida cop fired for seventh time

By Rob Beschizza
Boing Boing
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe worst cop in Florida—an extremely comeptitive achievement—has been fired for the seventh time. On this occasion, Sgt. German Bosque was canned after bodycam footage showed him help another officer cover up the theft of a gun from a crime scene. Prior firings involved a 2014 battery charge and later conviction for false imprisonment and evidence tampering; beating a handcuffed suspect; beating juveniles; hiding drugs in his police car; stealing from suspects; and falsifying police reports.

boingboing.net
