After the Montreal Canadiens showed promise with their play in last season’s bubble, general manager Marc Bergevin decided it was time to move his reset a step closer to completion and spend his cap money to improve the team. During the offseason, Bergevin made some big moves by acquiring a backup goaltender, strengthening the defence, upgrading the team’s offence, and adding experience. Once the trade deadline for the season came around, the Canadiens were battling for a playoff spot, and once again, the GM decided to acquire experience and defence. While the offseason acquisitions were working, the deadline deals were not, yet the Canadiens stumbled into the playoffs, and that’s when everything changed.