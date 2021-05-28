Cancel
Economy

Female CEOs saw ranks dwindle in 2020; median pay fell 2%

Herald & Review
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of the women running the biggest U.S. companies saw their pay increase last year, even as the pandemic hammered the economy and many of their businesses. Despite those gains, however, the median pay for female chief executives actually fell in 2020. Already a small group, they saw several high-profile women leave their ranks last year. That means changes in pay for only a few helped skew the overall figures, highlighting just how slow diversity has been to catch on in Corporate America’s corner offices.

herald-review.com
Jamie Dimon
Lisa Su
#Ceos#Ap#Equilar#Ibm#Duke Energy#President Ceo#Catalyst#Advanced Micro Devices#General Motors#Northrop Grumman#Jpmorgan Chase#Korn Ferry
