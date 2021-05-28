If Police Have Devices That Can Read Your Mind, How Does the Fifth Amendment Fit In?

"Every city has its own 'molecular echo' of the microbes that define it.”. Christopher Mason, Ph.D., Director of the WorldQuant Initiative for Quantitative Prediction. One of the early COVID-19 lessons was that cities, and our “built environment” in general, could affect our health – consider the population density of low-income housing or a subway car at rush hour and its impact of exposure to COVID-19. Advances in DNA analysis have allowed statistical methods to describe the microbes present in a microbiome without cultures. While that introduces a bit of ambiguity [1], it does allow for descriptions that we might not make because of the limitations in our culturing bacteria, viruses, and fungi. The study of geographic microbiomes at this scale is in its infancy; none of this is settled science, so the research paints with an admittedly large, and at times, undiscerning brush.