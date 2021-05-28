Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Laporte cannot guarantee Manchester City stay amid lack of game time

By Chris Burton
goal.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe highly-rated centre-half has lost his place in Pep Guardiola's starting XI, which is forcing him to mull over the options for his future. Aymeric Laporte cannot guarantee that he will be sticking around at Manchester City after the centre-half lost his place in Pep Guardiola's starting XI. The 27-year-old...

www.goal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
John Stones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#The Independent#The Champions League#Citizens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Micah Richards issues big Manchester United claim on Harry Kane amid verdict on Man City stance

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has said he cannot see his old club spending the sum of money that will be needed to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. Kane has been strongly linked with a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Manchester United, Man City and Chelsea among the clubs named as potential suitors for the England international.
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Report: Harry Kane requests to leave Tottenham

The day Tottenham fans have been dreading has arrived, as Harry Kane has reportedly told the north London club he wants to leave this summer. Kane, 27, has been at Tottenham his entire career after coming through their academy and spending plenty of stints out on loan. The England national...
SoccerBBC

Megan Campbell: Manchester City defender to leave club in June

Manchester City defender Megan Campbell will leave the Women's Super League club when her contract expires in June. The 27-year-old joined City in 2016 and helped the club win a domestic treble before signing a contract extension with the club the following year. A Republic of Ireland international, she also...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Manchester City preparing a bid for Portuguese wonderkid

The position of left-back has always caused Manchester City and Pep Guardiola problems in the recent past. This season was no different. Benjamin Mendy was supposed to be a regular starter in the City XI but constant injuries coupled with poor form has meant a lot of instability on the left defensive flank.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Pep Guardiola reveals Man City dressing room hasn't spoken for ONE second about upcoming Champions League final with Chelsea as boss urges his side to 'stay focused' in bid to build momentum for Porto finale

Pep Guardiola insisted Manchester City cannot take their foot off the gas in the remaining Premier League games. City face Brighton on Tuesday before lifting the league trophy in front of their supporters at the Etihad Stadium after Sunday’s match against Everton. Guardiola will continue to rotate his team but...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City ace Mahrez: Can I win the Ballon d'Or?

Manchester City ace Riyad Mahrez admits the Ballon d'Or is now beyond him. Despite the Algeria international enjoying career best form this season, the 30 year-old concedes the game's top prize is out of reach. He told RMC: "I wouldn't go that far. "Now I am focused on the Champions...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Kevin De Bruyne closes in on a Manchester City return

Kevin De Bruyne could return for Manchester City’s last two Premier League games of the season with less than two weeks to go to the Champions League final. De Bruyne has missed City’s last two games with a muscle injury, giving City a scare ahead of the meeting with Chelsea in Porto on May 29.
Premier Leaguechelseafc.com

Chelsea vs Leicester - the stats

Leicester City are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games against Chelsea (two wins, four draws), the longest run without a league victory against the Foxes in our history. The Foxes haven’t lost at the Bridge in three games (two draws, one win). Antonio Conte was in charge the...
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

FA Cup final and Premier League: 10 talking points from the weekend

1) Top down, Leicester’s glory down to togetherness. Of all of the post-match scenes, as the emotion ran wild through the Leicester ranks, was anything more touching than when the club’s chairman, Top Srivaddhanaprabha, was led onto the Wembley pitch by Kasper Schmeichel to be presented with the FA Cup? Bouncing up and down with the players, Srivaddhanaprabha could savour a dream-come-true moment and the poignancy was obvious, given the tragic death in 2018 of his father andthen Leicester owner, Vichai. What shone through was the connection that Srivaddhanaprabha has with the manager, Brendan Rodgers, and the squad. It was easy to envy for supporters of plenty of other clubs, and a powerful force that played its part in Leicester’s victory. The Top down togetherness helps make Leicester a destination club. Thefinal was historic for Leicester but the sense that the journey will continue is inexorable. David Hytner.