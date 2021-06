Lincoln Police were called to a home in the 1700 block of N 25th street on a weapons violation around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, June 7th. A 27 year old man told police he was watching TV in the basement with another roommate when 29 year old Christopher Snyder walked in and threatened him with a knife and threatened to kill him. The victim said he and Snyder had been having daily disturbances and he feared for his life.