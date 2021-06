More people recovered from Covid-19 than there were new cases each day for the past week, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said on Tuesday. “Latest data shows that more and more people are recovering but what we also want to see is for the number of new infections to go further down as well, especially the numbers at known clusters in factories, markets and communities,” said Apisamai Srirangson, the CCSA’s deputy spokeswoman.