The Scents Our Staffers Will Be Wearing All Summer Long

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Between her day job on GQ's fashion squad and her second life as a talented artist, Courtney Spitznagel often uses her wardrobe to help supercharge her creative juices. “I try to keep an open mind when getting dressed and tap into whatever wavelength I am riding that day,” Courtney says. "I am continuously drawn towards pieces that invigorate and inspire me on a deeper energetic level."