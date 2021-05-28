Cancel
Minorities

10 Inclusive Pride Campaigns

By Grace Mahas
TrendHunter.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePride is an important cultural event for many in the LGBT2Q+ community that celebrates the milestones the group has achieved and fights for further equality under the law and within society. To celebrate the month, brands are launching inclusive pride campaigns to raise awareness and support for the community. One...

www.trendhunter.com
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
Oswego, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

Civic pride: Barlow administration embraces inclusion

OSWEGO — LGBTQ rights advocates and Mayor Billy Barlow this week raised the rainbow flag at City Hall to celebrate the start of Pride month, with civic leaders saying they’re trying to build a more inclusive and welcoming Oswego. The Pride flag, distinguished by its characteristic rainbow color scheme, represents...
Minoritiestriathlete.com

Pride 2021: A Special Series Celebrating Nonprofits Working for Inclusivity

In honor of Pride Month and the coming out of Outside Inc.’s new LGBTQ community—Outside & Proud—during the month of June we’ll be celebrating a range of different nonprofits working for inclusivity. See all the tri-related ones here as the month goes on. Getting outdoors is its own reward, of course, but in case you need an incentive, we’ll be selecting 26 of the most fabulous and adventurous entries to a photo contest to win more than $1,300 in gear plus nearly $1,000 in subscriptions to Outside+. To enter, all you need to do is take a picture of you showing your LGBTQ+ pride on your latest run, bike, swim, or other epic mission and post it publicly to Instagram with #OutsideandProudContest and @outsideandproud, or upload it here. Winners will be announced on June 30, 2021!
New York City, NYcisa.gov

CISA Celebrates Pride Month with Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion

Pride Month stems from an incident in the early morning hours of June 28, 1969, when police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club located in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York City. The raid sparked an uprising among bar customers and neighbors, leading to six days of protests and violent clashes with law enforcement outside the bar on Christopher Street, in neighboring streets and in nearby Christopher Park. The first Pride Day was commemorated the following year on June 28, 1970.
MinoritiesAndroid Central

Google promotes an inclusive Pride Month, helps users find gender-neutral restrooms

Google is announcing several initiatives aimed at promoting inclusiveness. Google Maps will start highlighting businesses with gender-neutral bathrooms. Google TV is introducing a curated section for LGBTQ+ content. June is Pride Month, and companies are ramping up to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community. Google has announced several initiatives...
MinoritiesHouston Chronicle

Wild Republic Expands Its Cause Marketing Campaign "Promise to the People" to Support the LGBTQ+ Community During Pride Month

TWINSBURG, Ohio (PRWEB) June 07, 2021. Known for its premier realistic plush and toys, Wild Republic has announced a philanthropic campaign to support PFLAG Akron, the first and largest organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) people, their parents and families, and allies. Beginning immediately and slated to run throughout the entire month of June, known as Pride Month, with every purchase of Rainbow PocketKins, Huggers by Wild Republic and the Birthday Elephant Wild Republic will donate a percentage of sales to support various PFLAG Akron programs.
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Inclusion & Diversity: Pride, Amity And Freedom In June

June is a big month for celebrating inclusion and diversity! June is LGBTQ Pride month, June 13 is Race Amity Day and June 19 is Juneteenth, celebrating the end of slavery in the United States. But do you know why these dates are so important?. LGBTQ Pride Month celebrates lesbian,...
Los Alamos, NMladailypost.com

LAPS Strives To Be Inclusive

Former LAPS Superintendent Kurt Steinhaus and Healthy Schools Director Kristine Coblentz. Courtesy/FLAP. Los Alamos Public Schools is committed to becoming a more welcoming district that is responsive to and inclusive of people of all backgrounds and identities, Healthy Schools Director Kristine Coblentz said. “Learning more about how to create safe...
MinoritiesBicycle Retailer and Industry News

Improving shop inclusiveness

BOULDER, Colo. (BRAIN) — June is Pride Month. BRAIN reached out to LGBTQ+ consumers and shop owners to gauge how our industry's doing. Can we take pride, or is there room for improvement in our shops?. For context, we spoke to industry veterans Nick Andrade and Nancy Grimes. Andrade held...
Minoritiesthehypemagazine.com

PLAYBOY LAUNCHES “PRIDE IN NUMBERS” CAMPAIGN IN SUPPORT OF APLA HEALTH TO CELEBRATE UNITY AND SELF-EXPRESSION IN THE LGBTQIA+ COMMUNITY

In celebration of Pride month, Playboy will partner with five influential voices in the LGBTQIA+ community: Kittens, Bretman Rock, Gigi Goode, Leo Baker and Ev’Yan Whitney. Each of these respected individuals will design a custom product for Playboy that speaks to their varying communities, creative styles and backgrounds. The “Pride in Numbers” campaign by Playboy highlights the LGBTQIA+ community’s strength and optimism throughout a challenging year of isolation, bringing these individuals together in a celebration of visibility, individuality, and joy for Pride month.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

Pride flag receives an even more inclusive redesign

To mark Pride Month, the rainbow flag has been updated to ensure inclusivity is at the heart of the LGBT+ movement.The new design incorporates intersex people into the movement and was led by Valentino Vecchietti.“Happy Pride 2021! For our Intersex Inclusion Campaign we’d like to share with you our new intersex-inclusive Pride Progress flag,” an Instagram post read.“Please know that our intention for this flag is create intersex inclusion because we need to see it. ” the social media statement continued. View this post on Instagram ...
Dothan, ALarcamax.com

The Illusion of Inclusion

I have been lately contemplating the utter disingenuousness of a certain genre of "viral video." If you have had the unhealthy experience of spending any significant amount of time on social media, you'll know exactly which one I mean. It's the category of manufactured feel-good clips I will heretofore refer to as the "Different Drummer."
MinoritiesPosted by
FootwearNews

Pride Month: How to Create a Trans-Inclusive Workplace

This month, brands and retailers are unveiling rainbow logos and Pride collections. What can’t be lost amid these efforts, though, is the work all companies still need to do behind the scenes to ensure they are also creating a supportive environment for employees and candidates of all gender identities and expressions.
Minoritieswaterfordwhispersnews.com

Celebrating Pride: We Let One Of Them Write An Article About Inclusion

AS THE recent burning of Pride flags being flown in Waterford City shows, it is important that companies step up with society at large to fully engage with ensuring an inclusive environment for all people, which is why WWN, as a forward thinking fully representative 360 degree media group, is letting one of them write an article about inclusivity.
MinoritiesDaily Republic

Letter to the Editor: Pride flag exclusive, not inclusive

I read in the June 2, 2021, edition of the Daily Republic that the council voted to fly the Pride flag in honor of LGBTQ Month in June. The newspaper article stated that this decision represents the “fabric” of the United States of . . . ”inclusivity, equality, and love, not hate.” (But) rather than indicating “inclusivity” and “equality” as stated in the newspaper article, the decision results in exclusivity, since it excludes all others and all other considerations.