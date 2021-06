Thank you, Joe Warren, for supporting free speech by allowing me to present information in my guest column of March 2nd that is censored in the media and letting people do their own fact-checking. The information I provided came from “credentialed” sources in various fields. I have medical doctors in my family-including a medical examiner and a few friends who are MD's on the front-lines that have continued to share information. They have advised our family not to get these experimental COVID vaccinations because too little is known about the short=term or long-term effects of a cutting-edge mRNA technology and there are treatments being used that the media and public health officials continue to suppress so people believe a "vaccine" is their only option. Why is no one talking about the millions of us who already had this virus and have natural immunity and antibodies-superior to any "vaccine"? Where is the "science" supporting a 70% vaccination rate to lift restrictions? What happens when you vaccinate during a pandemic?