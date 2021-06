Last edited by EZ Green; Yesterday at 09:51 AM.. as a Heatles Nation lieutenant i proudly say that Jimmy doesnt deserve to be all-NBA 2nd team, yeah he was brilliant when he played and his #'s/impact were off the charts but he missed too many games; (some were out of his hand (COVID Protocols)) but some were just things he was going through mentally or some sorts (personal matters) and i believe them personal matter rain checks he took caused a dent in this team's chemistry and psyche. He kept saying get me suited up and ready for the playoffs and ill be ready, playoffs came and he wasnt ready.