ARTECHOUSE Founders Tati Pastukhova and Sandro Kereselidze Look Towards the Future
As digital art has become more and more ubiquitous, not just within the insular art market but amongst public institutions and private museums, the need has become apparent for forward-thinking, innovative physical spaces that combine the immersive balm of the internet with the thrill and novelty of a firsthand interaction with art. ARTECHOUSE, launched in 2015 by the entrepreneurial husband and wife duo Tati Pastukhova & Sandro Kereselidze, is a series of interactive art spaces devoted to producing and exhibiting technologically innovative creations. Most recently, their New York exhibition Geometric Properties is spotlighting the kaleidoscopic, organic works of Dutch fractal artist Julius Horsthuis.observer.com