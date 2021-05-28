Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Grabbers #3Dprinting #3DThursday

By Jessie Mae
adafruit.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA remix of wonderful builds by SirRob. Scaled and added spring loaded button. Drill HD pivot pin units with a # 50 index bit for a nice firm hole. Requires careful use of knife to break loose components. Install filament for pin. Heat pin ends to form a button. Best to use a soldering iron or equal for the side close to the grabber.

blog.adafruit.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grabbers#Thingiverse#Ld
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
Related
Visual Artadafruit.com

Ridley (Super Metroid – SSBB) #3DPrinting #3DThursday

A new boss figurine from the Metroid universe, this time its the big baddie himself, the terror of figthing games developers, using the model from Smash Brawl gotten from VGResources. Why Brawl and not Ultimate? Well, because the Brawl model its based of his Super Metroid artwork and I like it more than his newest form.
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

No 3D Hangouts This Week @videopixil @ecken #3DPrinting

Streaming will resume next week. Be sure to catch up on last weeks 3D hangout. Thanks and remember to make a great day!. https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLjF7R1fz_OOVagy3CktXsAAs4b153xpp_. Milling Monday. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects...
Computersadafruit.com

New 3D Models on @GitHub @adafruit @ecken #3DPrinting

Hey folks! This week I committed a few new parts to the 3D parts repo on github. Below is a list of the new parts. You’ll find each part has a few file formats to choose from. Hope your find them helpful, thanks!. QT RP2040. NeoKey 1×4 QT. 1.54in TFT...
Electronicsadafruit.com

Callisto II is a #3DPrinted Retro Computer #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

We’re pretty sure if you make your own Callisto II you’ll find a ton a things to use it for =) From Pigeonaut on YouTube via Hackaday. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
Appareladafruit.com

Magnetic Shoe Laces (slim-fit) #3DPrinting #3DThursday

These magnetic shoe laces are printed in two pieces for each shoe. The parts are sticking together by using a small hook and a magnet. While there are already many designs on Thingiverse most of them are quite massive in size and won’t fit shoes with only little space for the laces. This is why I designed these magnetic laces which will fit better in that situation. The width of the parts when “connected” is only 18 mm. The distance required between the wholes on both sides is ~10-15 mm. Distances between two holes on one shoe side is ~20mm.
Animalsadafruit.com

Grogu – Baby Yoda – Surprise Egg #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Grogu aka Baby Yoda from the Mandalorian in a Surprise Egg. Credit to the R2D2 Surprise Egg design by skylerboy347. Skylerboy347 kindly included a solid egg in his design for other to use to make their own surprise eggs. Credit to the Mandalorian Lego compatible Baby Yoda design by T1ckL35....
Video Gamesgta5-mods.com

Dispersed DLC Folders grabber and copier 1.0

This mod lets you choose a source folder where you have extracted a lot of addons mods for GTA V (SP only at the moment) and grab them all together into a destination folder being structured as if u did it yourself. Use :. ------------------------------------------------ The first button is for...
Designadafruit.com

Wall mounted foldable modular hexagon shelf (print in place) #3DPrinting #3DThursday

This is the foldable Version of https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4794225. Its designed to be printable in one piece and needs no support. Download files: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4808466. Every Thursday is #3dthursday here at Adafruit! The DIY 3D printing community has passion and dedication for making solid objects from digital models. Recently, we have noticed electronics...
Computersadafruit.com

NEORV32: a customizable RISC-V SoC #RISCV #FPGA

The NEORV32 Processor is a customizable microcontroller-like system on chip (SoC) that is based on the RISC-V NEORV32 CPU. The project is intended as auxiliary processor in larger SoC designs or as ready-to-go stand-alone custom / customizable microcontroller. When I started to dive into the emerging RISC-V ecosystem I felt...
TechnologyTimes Union

Retrospect Announces Integration with Microsoft Azure Blob Storage

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Retrospect™, a StorCentric company, today announced the general availability of Microsoft Azure Blob Storage support for Retrospect Backup and Retrospect Virtual. The software updates allow businesses to leverage Azure as a backup destination as well as a cloud storage location to protect on-premise data. Included in the release is support for ransomware protection using Retrospect’s Immutable Backup, preventing malware from compromising critical business backups. With deep Azure integration, Retrospect Backup continues to provide the industry’s most flexible backup solution with simple, safe, and secure backups.
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

ASUSTOR AS-T10G2 10 Gigabit Ethernet card

ASUSTOR has engineered a new AS-T10G2 10 Gigabit Ethernet card using the AQC-107 controller, which offers increased performance, and lower power requirements. The Ethernet card supports ADM 3.5.6 and up, Windows 7/8/8.1/10 32/64-bit and Linux Kernel 4.4, 4.8, 4.9 and uses the Lockerstor 16R Pro offering speeds up to 1127 MB/s when reading and 1124 MB/s when writing.
Computersgitconnected.com

Creating a Design System using React Material UI with Bit

Modern design systems rely heavily on rich UI component libraries. They promote code reusability, enable consistency in design (in and across apps) and speed up overall development. This article shares how I used React Material UI with Bit open source platform to create a custom design system focused on consistency...
Coding & Programmingbetterprogramming.pub

How To Use MySQL With Node.js and Docker

Learn how to implement a MySQL database in your Node.js project. In this tutorial, you learn how to use a MySQL database in your Node.js project with Docker. You will build a simple application that allows you to collect email addresses from people. The technologies used in this tutorial are:
ComputersInfoQ.com

Internal JDK Elements Strongly Encapsulated in JDK 17

JEP 403 (Strongly Encapsulate JDK Internals), one of the 14 JEPs defined as the final feature set for JDK 17, strongly encapsulates all internal elements of the JDK except for critical internal APIs such as sun.misc.Unsafe. As the successor to JEP 396 (Strongly Encapsulate JDK Internals by Default), it will no longer be possible to access internal APIs via the --illegal-access command line option.
Softwareprovideocoalition.com

Adobe gets serious about 3D Design

The Substance 3D Collection is Adobe’s first step towards an end-to-end 3D content authoring solution. Up until now 3D in Adobe’s ecosystem has been limited to simple product shots in Dimension, card-based motion graphics work in After Effects, and a lesser-known 3D render and manipulation tool inside of Photoshop. Let’s...
SoftwareApple Insider

How to batch rename files in macOS

If you have to collect a number of files in the same folder, but want to title them in a more orderly fashion, you need to learn how to master renaming files in macOS. Sometimes, if you are putting together a collection of documents and files for someone else, or for safekeeping, you'll find that the document names aren't entirely right for the task. This is especially the case when you are pulling in files from multiple sources into a single folder. — Keen photographers will be familiar with facing a series of files titled something like "DSC_2318.JPG" or similar, which won't tell you what the images are of unless you see the contents of the file, or you had the foresight to give the containing folder a good name. This doesn't help if you then have to share those files onward, as the recipient will have the same problem.
Computersmaketecheasier.com

Cubbit Cell Review: Distributed, Secure and Encrypted Storage

While there are plenty of cloud storage services out there, have you ever thought of hosting your own cloud storage so only you can access your own confidential files? Cubbit provides a 100 percent distributed, secure and encrypted cloud storage in the form of a Cubbit Cell. Let’s find out how it works and whether it is useful to you.