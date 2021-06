The man will be arraigned in court on Monday. A Lynn man was arrested and charged for the murder of his mother on June 11, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office. Around 8 p.m. on Friday, Lynn Police and Fire responded to a report of a deceased woman at 112 Jenness St. in Lynn. Officers found Katherine Paratore, 80, in the house suffering from multiple injuries, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.