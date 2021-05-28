‘Bridgerton’ Books Rupert Evans for Key Season 2 Role
Season two of Netflix’s Bridgerton continues to come into focus. Rupert Evans has joined the cast of the Shondaland-produced Regency London drama. The Man in the High Castle and Charmed actor will play Edmund Bridgerton, a loving and devoted husband whose true love match with Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) gave them eight children. He’s further described as an endlessly patient and kind father, who takes special pride in guiding his eldest son Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) through life.www.hollywoodreporter.com