Alstom and SNCF unveil the next generation TGV power car

By Kevincm
boardingarea.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlstom and SNCF have unveiled the first complete TGV M power car at Alstom’s Belfort workshops – marking the next step forward for their fleet renewal. The new trains are due to enter service in 2024. It has been designed in collaboration with SNCF and Alstom. The power car features more compact, simplified, and streamlined architecture, the TGV M boasts reduced acquisition and maintenance costs whilst gaining 20% extra capacity.

economyclassandbeyond.boardingarea.com
