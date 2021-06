In celebration of World Ocean Day on June 8, Billabong and the Surfrider Foundation have partnered up on a new capsule collection. Called “The Ocean Connects Us All,” the theme underscores the importance of the ocean being a great unifier and how we must protect this precious resource for future generations to enjoy. This theme is brought to life in an animated video by featuring select country flag art with a connecting “wave” running through each. Two tees and two boardshorts are on offer, with proceeds going to the Surfrider Foundation.