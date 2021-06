So you just picked yourself up a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in Phantom Black, but you want to protect your expensive investment from any accidental dings and scratches. A case is the best way to protect it, but you don’t want just any case. You want a case that will compliment that Phantom Black color. There’s a reason you chose Phantom Black and most likely, you want to keep that amazing all-black look, even with a case on. There’s no denying that the all-black matte look gives off a stunning and stealth look, which is why any case color, other than black just won’t do. So with that said, here are some of our top picks for best cases that keep the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra looking stealthy and protected.