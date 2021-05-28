Join the forums for the Google Pixel 6, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, and Android Automotive!

Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen a couple of leaks about the upcoming Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro. The leaks have given us a great look at the upcoming Google Pixel duo, and we’re excited to learn more about the phones in the months leading up to the launch. If you’re also looking forward to learning more about the upcoming Pixel 6 series or you just want to indulge in discussions about the devices, you’d be glad to know that we’ve now opened forums for both phones. Along with that, we’ve opened forums for the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE to help you keep track of third-party development for the affordable tablet. But that’s not all, we’ve also created a dedicated forum for Android Automotive to promote third-party development and discussions on the topic.