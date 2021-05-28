Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Join the forums for the Google Pixel 6, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, and Android Automotive!

By Pranob Mehrotra
xda-developers
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last few weeks, we’ve seen a couple of leaks about the upcoming Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro. The leaks have given us a great look at the upcoming Google Pixel duo, and we’re excited to learn more about the phones in the months leading up to the launch. If you’re also looking forward to learning more about the upcoming Pixel 6 series or you just want to indulge in discussions about the devices, you’d be glad to know that we’ve now opened forums for both phones. Along with that, we’ve opened forums for the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE to help you keep track of third-party development for the affordable tablet. But that’s not all, we’ve also created a dedicated forum for Android Automotive to promote third-party development and discussions on the topic.

www.xda-developers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Google I O#Fe#Android Automotive Os#Google I O 2021
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Qualcomm
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Google
Related
POTUSPosted by
WGAU

US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000, equal to yearly cancer toll

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 600,000 on Tuesday, even as the vaccination drive has drastically brought down daily cases and fatalities and allowed the country to emerge from the gloom and look forward to summer. The number of lives lost, as recorded by Johns Hopkins University, is greater...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

We're beginning to see the real Kamala Harris

(CNN) — A few weeks ago, a meeting was not going well. My business partner had just shut down a room of wealthy, powerful White men. No easy feat. "That is not what I do," she said to a client. "You need to go sit down with that question." In other words, do not ask me silly questions.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats learn hard truths about Capitol breach

FBI Director Christopher Wray punched a sizable hole in the Democrats’ narrative about the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol complex. He reminded Democrats that the event was nothing like the “horror” of 9/11. He taught them that the word “insurrection” has a precise legal meaning and that he can’t use the term in the same way that Democrats hug the word. He also noted that there were three groups at the Capitol that day, and not all of them were committing violent crimes.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. lays out plan to confront white supremacist violence

June 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday unveiled a plan to address the threat of violence posed by white supremacists and militias, five months after members of those groups joined in a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. The White House released a 30-page plan for increased...