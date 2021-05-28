Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Juventus re-appoint Massimiliano Allegri as manager

By Ross Jackson
90min.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMassimiliano Allegri has been announced as the new Juventus manager after the club parted ways with Andrea Pirlo. Rookie boss Pirlo was handed the reins at the Old Lady little less than a year ago and struggled during his maiden season in management. The former Juventus midfielder could only guide...

www.90min.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Ronald Koeman
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Massimiliano Allegri
Person
Andrea Pirlo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Barcelona#Real Madrid#News Of Allegri#The Coppa Italia#Inter And#Tottenham#Serie A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccerdailyjournal.net

Suárez takes over to keep Atlético on track for league title

MADRID — Luis Suárez had come close to scoring all day long. He had hit the post, missed from close range and been stopped by the goalkeeper a couple of times. As time passed and the misses compounded, Atlético Madrid was seeing its title hopes slip away. It was a few minutes from relinquishing a Spanish league lead it had kept for most of the season. It was a few moments from moving further away from its first league title since 2014.
UEFARaleigh News & Observer

Real Madrid midfielder Kroos tests positive for coronavirus

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has tested positive for the coronavirus less than a week before the team's final Spanish league match, the club said on Monday. The Germany midfielder is expected to miss the team's decisive game against Villarreal on Saturday, when Madrid needs a victory to keep alive its hopes of defending the league title. Madrid is two points behind Atlético Madrid ahead of the final round.
UEFAdailyjournal.net

Belgium coach Martinez calls up Doku, Trossard for Euro 2020

BRUSSELS — Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard were called up Monday to the Belgium squad for the European Championship alongside the usual stalwarts of the country’s “Golden Generation.”. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez named Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel in his list of 26 players for...
SoccerRaleigh News & Observer

Sassuolo forward Raspadori gets 1st call up to Italy’s squad

Sassuolo’s 21-year-old forward Giacomo Raspadori received his first call-up to Italy’s national team Monday when coach Roberto Mancini named a 33-man squad for the Azzurri’s first European Championship warmup game. Italy hosts San Marino in Cagliari, Sardinia, next week for a friendly. Raspadori has scored six goals in 27 Serie...
UEFA90min.com

Real Madrid confirm Toni Kroos tests positive for COVID-19

Real Madrid have confirmed midfielder Toni Kroos has tested positive for COVID-19. The midfielder was tested for the virus on Monday after he was identified as a close contact of a positive case. He had been in isolation since Friday, explaining his absence from their victory over Athletic Club. A...
Soccerasumetech.com

Zinedine Zidane denied telling Real Madrid players that he would resign as coach at the end of the current La Liga season.

Zinedine Zidane has denied already telling his players he will resign as Real Madrid coach at the end of the season. Zidane was asked again about his future after Madrid’s 1-0 victory away at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, a win that keeps them two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid heading into La Liga’s final weekend. According to Onda Cero radio and Goal online earlier on Sunday, Zidane, who has a contract until 2022, informed his squad a week ago that he was going to leave after the team’s final game next weekend.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Real Madrid Transfers: Why Eduardo Camavinga cannot be a priority anymore

Real Madrid fans have a wishlist of talented young stars they’d love Los Blancos to sign in the 2021 summer transfer window – as all fanbases do. But they know that due to the economic realities created by the COVID-19 pandemic, they cannot get many of the players they dream of. It’s entirely possible that they, for a second straight transfer window, can’t get anyone.
Soccer90min.com

Zinedine Zidane blasts suggestions he has told Real Madrid squad he is leaving

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has hit back at reports suggesting he has already told his players that he will be leaving the club this summer. Rumours from across Europe have suggested that Zidane, whose future has been up in the air for what feels like an eternity anyway, has already confessed to his squad that he plans to walk away, regardless of whether they win La Liga.
SoccerThe Guardian

Atlético Madrid enter The Suárez Zone to tear up script in title drama

As Diego Simeone had predicted, it was Luis Suárez who rescued Atlético just as fate looked to inflict another cruel blow. “We’re entering into The Suárez Zone,” Diego Simeone said. Atlético Madrid’s manager knew but even he couldn’t have known it would be quite like this, another story of the absurd in a season built on them. If this was The Suárez Zone, which it was, it was The Twilight Zone too, the implausible unfolding in front of them. With 147 seconds left on the penultimate Sunday there was another twist, delirium inside the Metropolitano where they had just witnessed the Uruguayan score the goal that changed everything, and outside where they hadn’t, but went wild anyway. How could they not? This was his redemption and their resurrection.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Real Madrid: 3 things that can convince Zinedine Zidane to stay

On Saturday, the 15th of May, big news shook up Real Madrid, their fans, and Spanish football in general. With just 24 hours remaining for Real Madrid’s penultimate game of the season against Athletic Bilbao, news broke out that the club’s manager Zinedine Zidane will leave Real Madrid after the 2020/21 season ends.
Premier LeagueAS.com

PSG and Man Utd interested in Atlético Madrid defender Trippier

PSG are keen on making a move for Atlético Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier. The Englishman is having an impressive season at the Madrid club and that has not gone unnoticed by some of the top clubs in European football. Mauricio Pochettino wants him to sign a right-back at PSG, although it will not be easy, as Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Trippier.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Icardi touted for Juve move

Atalanta plan to sign Man Utd-linked Romero outright. Borussia Dortmund continue to hold firm in their stance that they will not sell star striker Erling Haaland this summer, and they will be helped by a late-season surge that has qualified them for the 2021-22 Champions League. “He will play for...