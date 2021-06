The University of Rhode Island baseball team won its first game at the Atlantic 10 Tournament but dropped the next two as its season came to an end. The Rams opened play in the four-team, double-elimination bracket with an 8-2 victory over Dayton last Thursday. That set up a meeting with red hot top seed VCU in the winners bracket final on Friday. Rhody led 4-2 in the seventh but watched VCU score six in the eighth and two in the ninth en route to a 10-4 win. In a losers bracket rematch with Dayton, the Rams were shut out from the second inning on and lost 3-1. VCU went on to win the conference title and is the lone A-10 representative in the NCAA Tournament.