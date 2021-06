After Tuesday’s 10-3 win over the Mets, the Orioles are 60 games into the 2021 season. This is not a particularly meaningful number of games except that it’s how many games were played in the shortened 2020 season. That gives an opportunity to compare what’s gone right and what’s gone wrong going from last season to this one. More has gone wrong than has gone right, but at least it’s not all bad, both for the present and future of the Orioles.